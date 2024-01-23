Thompson allowed six goals on 38 shots in Monday's 6-5 overtime road loss against the Devils.

It was a wild game from the beginning, and it wasn't a great night to be a goalie. Vegas jumped out to a quick lead, but Thompson allowed three unanswered goals. His offense then rattled off four straight goals in the second period, staking him to a 5-3 lead, but he could not hold it. Finally, Tyler Toffoli sent the home folks away happy with the overtime winner midway through the extra session.