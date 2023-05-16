Thompson (lower body) may be available to return at some point during Vegas' playoff series against Dallas, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear if Thompson, who hasn't played since March 23, has resumed skating yet. Vegas has utilized netminders Laurent Brossoit, who is out with a lower-body issue, and Adin Hill through the first two rounds of the postseason. Hill will probably continue to get starts for Vegas until Thompson or Brossoit is ready to play.