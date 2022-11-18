Thompson allowed a goal on 26 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Thompson was strong in this outing, bouncing back from a loss in Tuesday's game versus the Sharks. The only goal against him was Clayton Keller's third-period tally. This was the first time in five starts that Thompson has allowed less than three goals. He's at 9-3-0 with a 2.27 GAA and a .925 save percentage through 12 contests. He's yet to play in more than two games in a row, so it's unclear if that will change Saturday in Edmonton or if Adin Hill will get a turn in goal.