Thompson (upper body) is considered day-to-day as of Wednesday.

Thompson was torched for six goals on 28 shots against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, though it was initially believed his early removal from that game was due to performance. Isaiah Saville was called up from AHL Henderson as an emergency option in goal. It's unclear if Thompson will play Thursday versus the Lightning -- Jiri Patera would likely get the start if Thompson can't go.