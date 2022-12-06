Thompson stopped 40 of 43 shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout victory over Boston.

Thompson was superb in Monday's winning effort, stopping 40 of 43 shots before blanking the Bruins in the shootout. With the victory, the 25-year-old netminder improves to 13-5-0 with an impressive .921 save percentage. Thompson appears to have earned the regular starting role in Vegas after starting the year in a timeshare with Adin Hill.