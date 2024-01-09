Thompson (illness) is not expected to be in the lineup Wednesday against Colorado, Paul Delos Santos of The Hockey News reports.
Coach Bruce Cassidy doesn't expect Thompson to travel with the team to Denver after the 26-year-old netminder was not able to practice Tuesday. Cassidy is hopeful that Adin Hill (undisclosed) will be cleared to play for Wednesday's contest.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Picks up win Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Set to start Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Lacks support again•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Slated to face Panthers•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: No help in Winter Classic loss•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Starting in Seattle•