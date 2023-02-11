Thompson is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

This is a major loss for the Golden Knights and fantasy managers alike, as Thompson has been rock solid as Vegas' No. 1 netminder this season, going 20-13-3 while posting a respectable 2.66 GAA and .914 save percentage. With Thompson facing an extended absence, look for Adin Hill to take over as the Knights' preferred option in net for the foreseeable future.