Thompson is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
This is a major loss for the Golden Knights and fantasy managers alike, as Thompson has been rock solid as Vegas' No. 1 netminder this season, going 20-13-3 while posting a respectable 2.66 GAA and .914 save percentage. With Thompson facing an extended absence, look for Adin Hill to take over as the Knights' preferred option in net for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Set for MRI on Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Helped off ice Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Gets start Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Little support again•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Facing Islanders•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Stops 34 in OT loss•