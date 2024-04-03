Thompson stopped 27 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Thompson is on a four-game winning streak, though this was the first time he's given up more than a goal in that span. Given the quality of opponent, that's not a fault on the 27-year-old, who continues to perform well while Adin Hill (lower body) is out. Thompson improved to 23-12-5 with a 2.64 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 42 appearances. The Golden Knights begin a three-game road trip Friday in Arizona.