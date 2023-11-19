Thompson made 34 saves in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Philly was all over Vegas from the jump, out-shooting the Golden Knights 16-8 in the first period, but Thompson played well enough to give him team a chance to come back and force OT. However, in extra time he got crossed up on a Sean Couturier attempted pass that trickled by both Travis Konecny and the netminder for the game-winner. Thompson has lost three straight starts, going 0-2-1 after a season-opening five game win streak, but he still sports a strong 2.48 GAA and .920 save percentage.