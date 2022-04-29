Thompson will be stationed between the pipes for Friday's game in St. Louis, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Thompson has appeared in seven of the final eight games of the 2021-22 campaign. He's registered a 2.60 ERA and a .918 save percentage alongside a 9-5-3 record on the year. The 25-year-old has lost three straight games, all of which coming in overtime.