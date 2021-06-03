Thompson was added to active roster and will back up in Wednesday's Game 2 against Colorado, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

With Robin Lehner (undisclosed) sitting out the game Wednesday, Thompson will jump Jiri Patera to handle primary backup duties behind Marc-Andre Fleury. Thompson was strong with AHL Henderson this season, going 16-6-2 while compiling an impressive 1.96 GAA and .943 save percentage over the span.