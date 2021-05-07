Thompson was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Friday.
Thompson will switch places with Jiri Patera, who was added to Vegas' taxi squad in a corresponding move Friday. Thompson has been highly impressive in the minors this season, going 14-6-0 while posting a 2.06 GAA and a .941 save percentage.
