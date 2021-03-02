Thompson was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Tuesday.
Thompson will head to the minors for now, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back on the taxi squad ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Minnesota. The 24-year-old backstop has yet to make his NHL debut.
