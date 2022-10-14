Thompson stopped 27 shots in a 1-0 win over the Blackhawks on Thursday.

The first shutout of the NHL season belongs to the 25-year-old rookie, who had a razor-thin margin throughout the contest. The Golden Knights couldn't do much against Blackhawks goalie Alex Stalock, but Thompson was just a touch better with a handful of impressive saves in his second outing of the year. He's given up just three goals on 57 shots to open his first full campaign, and he's making a strong case to run with the starting role. The Golden Knights' next two games are Saturday in Seattle and Tuesday in Calgary -- it's safe to assume Thompson will start at least one of them, though head coach Bruce Cassidy will likely want to give Adin Hill a look at some point early in the season.