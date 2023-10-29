Thompson stopped 36 of 39 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

The Golden Knights battled back from a 2-0 deficit to take a 3-2 lead before Drew Doughty's tying goal with 1:03 left in regulation. Thompson wasn't busy in overtime, and he stopped all three shootout attempts to secure his fourth win in as many starts to open the season. The 26-year-old netminder has given up nine goals on 129 shots, good for a .930 save percentage. Thompson and Adin Hill figure to continue sharing the goaltending duties, as they've helped Vegas to an 8-0-1 record to begin the season. Only Hill has made appearances in back-to-back games so far.