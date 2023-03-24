Thompson (undisclosed) went down the tunnel in the third period of Thursday's game versus the Flames, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Thompson stopped 37 of 39 shots but had to exit late in the third period, with Jonathan Quick stepping in to replace him. It's a bit concerning since Thompson was making his return from an injury he sustained Feb. 9. Per Gotz, it's unlikely Thompson will be available Saturday versus the Oilers.