Thompson is set to tend the twine on the road versus Edmonton on Saturday, per NHL.com.

With starter Robin Lehner attending to a family matter, Thompson will step into the crease for Saturday's contest. In his prior 13 appearances this year, the 25-year-old Thompson is 8-4-1 with a 2.43 GAA, .925 save percentage and one shutout. Until Lehner rejoins the team, fantasy players should expect Thompson to see the majority of the starts.