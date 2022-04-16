Thompson is set to tend the twine on the road versus Edmonton on Saturday, per NHL.com.
With starter Robin Lehner attending to a family matter, Thompson will step into the crease for Saturday's contest. In his prior 13 appearances this year, the 25-year-old Thompson is 8-4-1 with a 2.43 GAA, .925 save percentage and one shutout. Until Lehner rejoins the team, fantasy players should expect Thompson to see the majority of the starts.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Wins in hometown•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Facing Flames•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Beats Kraken again•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Starting in Seattle•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Earns first career shutout•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Starting in Seattle•