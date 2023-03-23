Thompson is slated to start on the road against Calgary on Thursday, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.
Thompson, who returned from a lower-body injury and served as the backup Tuesday, will be making his first start since Feb. 9. He's 20-13-3 with a 2.66 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 36 outings this season. The Flames have the 17th-ranked offense with 3.14 goals per game.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Set to back up Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Joining team on road•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Skating on his own Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: On injured reserve list•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Deemed week-to-week•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Set for MRI on Friday•