Thompson was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, indicating he will get the home start versus Pittsburgh on Saturday, NHL.com's Paul Delos Santos reports.

Thompson has won two straight games, and three of his last four contests, giving up only one goal in each of his wins. The 26-year-netminder has a 15-9-3 mark, to go with a 2.63 GAA and a .910 save percentage. He will face the Penguins, who have lit the lamp 129 times, tied for 24th in the NHL.