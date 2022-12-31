Thompson is expected to start at home against Nashville on Saturday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun.

Thompson has a 16-9-1 record, 2.59 GAA and .916 save percentage in 26 contests this season. He entered Wednesday's game versus Anaheim after Adin Hill surrendered two goals on five shots in the first period. Thompson stopped the 22 shots he faced through overtime, but the 25-year-old was then beaten twice in two shootout rounds, which resulted in Vegas losing 3-2. The Predators have the 30th-ranked offense with 2.59 goals per game.