Thompson will get the starting nod in Boston on Monday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Despite an impressive 7-2-0 road record, Thompson has posted a 3.21 GAA and .906 save percentage away from home this season. Overall, the rookie netminder is 12-5-0 with a .920 save percentage. However, he's yielded 11 goals on 111 shots over his last three outings.