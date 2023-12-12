Thompson will protect the home net Tuesday against Calgary, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Thompson has won his past two outings, including a 19-save performance in Saturday's 6-1 victory over Dallas. He has provided an 8-3-3 record with a 2.29 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 15 games this season. The Flames rank 22nd in the league this campaign with 2.96 goals per contest.