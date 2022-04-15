Thompson will guard the road goal Thursday versus the Flames, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Thompson will make his first appearance in nearly two weeks. He won his last four starts, but Robin Lehner has also been effective since returning from a lower-body injury. Thompson will have a tough task ahead against the Pacific Division-leading Flames, who have often been stingy on home ice.
