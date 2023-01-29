Thompson will defend the road goal Saturday against the Islanders, Ethan Sears of the New York Post reports.

Thompson is coming off a 33-save effort in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to New Jersey. He has a 19-13-2 record this season with a 2.71 GAA and a .912 save percentage. Thompson will get the second half of Vegas' back-to-back after Adin Hill played in Friday's loss to the Rangers. The Islanders sit 25th in the league this year with 2.86 goals per game.