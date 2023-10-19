Thompson will get the road crease versus the Jets on Thursday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Thompson has started just one of the Golden Knights' first four games and he was strong between the pipes, giving up only one goal on 23 shots in a 4-1 victory over San Jose. The 26-year-old netminder was in line for serious Calder Trophy consideration last season, but he suffered a lower-body injury in February and played only one more game the rest of the way, which hindered his chance at winning. Thompson will face the Jets, who have scored 10 goals in three games this season.