Thompson led the Golden Knights onto the ice, indicating he'll start on the road Saturday versus the Red Wings.

Thompson gave up six goals in an overtime loss to the Devils on Monday before Adin Hill returned from his undisclosed injury. Hill proceeded to win his first two starts since his return, though Thompson has been solid with a 5-3-1 record, a 2.56 GAA and a .918 save percentage through nine games in January. Expect Vegas to alternate its goalies following the All-Star break, with both Thompson and Hill playing well enough to be useful in fantasy.