Thompson stopped 19 of 22 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Thompson was perfect through two periods, but the Ducks stepped it up against the Golden Knights, who were playing for the second night in a row, in the third. The result was Thompson's first loss in six outings this season, and just the third time he's given up three goals. He's at a 5-1-0 record with a 2.31 GAA and a .923 save percentage while seeing a fairly even split of playing time with Adin Hill. With Vegas playing just twice over the next week, neither goalie is particularly attractive in weekly formats, though Thompson would be projected for the more favorable matchup Friday versus the Sharks, whereas Hill figures to play Wednesday against the Kings.