Thompson stopped 32 shots in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Stars.

Thompson was solid Monday, allowing three goals on 35 shots, but Vegas' offense couldn't crack Jake Oettinger on the other end as they were shutout 4-0. Thompson has now lost his last three starts, allowing 10 goals in that span. The 25-year-old netminder is 18-12-1 with a .913 season on the season.