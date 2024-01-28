Thompson allowed four goals on 28 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Thompson got off to a rough start Saturday, allowing three goals on eight shots in the opening period en route to a second straight loss. He's allowed 10 goals in that span after going 3-0-0 with a .956 save percentage in his previous three outings. The 26-year-old netminder will head into the All-Star break with a 16-10-4 record, .906 save percentage and 2.77 GAA.