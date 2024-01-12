Thompson stopped 32 of 33 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins.

Thompson wasn't feeling well enough to play in Colorado on Wednesday, but he got the nod Thursday and turned in an excellent performance. Matt Grzelcyk's deflected shot was the only Boston goal in the game. Thompson had given up at least three goals in six of his previous nine outings. He's now 13-8-3 with a 2.75 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 25 appearances this season. Adin Hill (undisclosed) is close to a return, and Thompson will likely go back to alternating starts with Hill once he's healthy.