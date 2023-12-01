Thompson stopped five of six shots after relieving Adin Hill (lower body) in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Thompson had no trouble closing out the contest after Hill left for precautionary reasons. It wasn't a great performance by the numbers, but Thompson will have to wait for another time to snap his losing streak -- he's gone 0-3-2 over his last six outings. The 26-year-old may get the start Saturday versus the Capitals if the Golden Knights continue to exercise caution with Hill.