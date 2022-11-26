Per Jesse Granger of The Athletic, Thompson was the first goaltender off the ice at practice, indicating that he will tend to the home crease against Vancouver on Saturday.

Thompson has been amazing this season, as he is 11-3-0 with a 2.30 GAA and a .925 save percentage. He is the Calder Trophy favorite as the NHL passes the quarter mark in the 2022-23 season. Thompson will face the Canucks, who have averaged 3.50 goals per game, tied for seventh best in the NHL.