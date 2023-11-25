Thompson was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic, indicating he will protect the home net Saturday against Arizona.
Thompson has surrendered nine goals on 90 shots during his three-game (0-2-1) winless skid. He has a 5-2-1 record this season with a 2.48 GAA and a .920 save percentage through eight outings. The Coyotes sit 16th in the league this campaign with 3.21 goals per contest.
