Thompson made 32 saves in a 4-0 loss to Edmonton on Saturday.

He got no help from his mates, who just couldn't solve Mike Smith at the other end. Thompson did his best. He was beaten by Kris Russell on a surprisingly good shot early in the first and then he kept his team in the game until the third. Then Cody Ceci fired a shot through traffic on the fresh ice to start the third to make it 2-0. Thompson didn't even see it. And then Warren Foegele intercepted a pass at the Edmonton blue line about five minutes later and roared in on a breakaway, deked and put in a backhander to push it to 3-0. The loss snapped Thompson's personal winning streak of five games.