Thompson will defend the visiting crease versus Philadelphia on Saturday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Thompson is 5-2-0 this season, with a 2.27 GAA and .925 save percentage. He will try to snap a two-game losing streak, dropping decisions to Washington and Anaheim. Thompson will face the Flyers, who are 18th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.19 goals per contest.

