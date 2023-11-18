Thompson will defend the visiting crease versus Philadelphia on Saturday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Thompson is 5-2-0 this season, with a 2.27 GAA and .925 save percentage. He will try to snap a two-game losing streak, dropping decisions to Washington and Anaheim. Thompson will face the Flyers, who are 18th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.19 goals per contest.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Solid despite loss•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Gets starting nod•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Fades in third period•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: In goal Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Sharp in Thursday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Picks up home start•