Thompson led the Golden Knights onto the ice, indicating he'll start Thursday's road game versus the Senators.

Thompson has won his last three starts, allowing a combined three goals on 73 shots. He's alternated outings with Adin Hill in that span as the Golden Knights have gotten better than expected goaltending from their inexperienced duo this year. The Senators have scored 23 goals in their last six games, so they could present Thompson with a bit of a challenge Thursday.