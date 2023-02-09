Thompson was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Thursday, indicating he will be in the visiting crease versus Minnesota, according to Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Thompson is 1-4-2 in his last seven starts, but his support has been lacking as the Golden Knights have found the back of the net only 14 times and that includes the six goals in their lone win over Washington. Overall, Thompson is 19-13-3 with a 2.69 GAA and .913 save percentage. He will face the Wild, who have averaged 3.00 goals per game, tied for 21st in the NHL.