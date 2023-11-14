Per Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Thompson was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, putting him on track to protect the road goal against the Capitals on Tuesday.

Thompson wasn't great in his last start Nov. 5 against Anaheim, surrendering three goals on just 22 shots en route to a 4-2 loss. He'll try to return to the win column in a road matchup with a Washington squad that's averaging just 2.31 goals per game this year, 31st in the NHL.