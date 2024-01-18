Thompson will defend the blue paint at home versus the Rangers on Thursday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Thompson was fantastic in his last start Monday against the Predators, stopping 34 of 35 shots en route to a convincing 4-1 victory. He'll attempt to secure his 15th win of the campaign in a home matchup with a New York team that's 13-7-2 on the road this year.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Stops 34 in win•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Guarding crease Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Receives little help in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Set to face Calgary•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Fantastic in return•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Tending twine Thursday•