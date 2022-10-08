Thompson will protect the home goal in Saturday's preseason finale versus the Coyotes.
Thompson will make his second straight start, which should be good practice for when he takes on a starting role in the regular season. The 25-year-old earned the win Thursday versus the Kings, though he was a bit shaky with four goals allowed on 29 shots.
