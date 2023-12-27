Thompson (upper body) will start on the road against Anaheim on Wednesday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun.

Thompson missed Vegas' previous two games due to the injury. He has a 10-5-3 record, 2.71 GAA and .905 save percentage in 19 contests this season. Thompson is getting a favorable matchup in his return -- Anaheim is 12-21-0 while ranking 29th offensively with just 2.58 goals per game.