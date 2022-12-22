Thompson allowed two goals on 24 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Thompson finally got some goal support at home, making for a rather easy path to his third win in seven games in December. With the victory, he improved to 15-8-0 with a 2.61 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 23 starts. He's allowed nine goals over his last four starts, so he's in good form despite the lack of positive results. The 25-year-old could be in line to start Friday versus the Blues in the Golden Knights' last game before the holiday break.