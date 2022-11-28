Thompson will start in Columbus on Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Thompson coughed up five goals on 36 shots during a loss to Vancouver in his last start. Despite the tough outing, the 25-year-old is still sporting a strong 2.48 GAA and .920 save percentage through 15 games this season. He's 6-1-0 on the road despite a lackluster .901 save percentage.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Rare misstep in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: First goalie off ice Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Strong showing seals No. 1 gig•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Between pipes Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Wins chaotic one•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Tending twine Monday•