Thompson will start in Columbus on Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Thompson coughed up five goals on 36 shots during a loss to Vancouver in his last start. Despite the tough outing, the 25-year-old is still sporting a strong 2.48 GAA and .920 save percentage through 15 games this season. He's 6-1-0 on the road despite a lackluster .901 save percentage.