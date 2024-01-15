Thompson will start Monday's home matchup against Nashville, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Thompson is coming off a 23-save effort in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Calgary. He has supplied a 13-9-3 record this season with a 2.77 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 26 games played. Nashville is tied for 15th in the league with 3.16 goals per contest this campaign.