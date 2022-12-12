Thompson will face the Bruins at home Sunday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Thompson was tagged with five goals on 37 shots in Wednesday's loss to the Rangers. Over his last seven outings, he's posted a 3.36 GAA and a .908 save percentage alongside a 4-3-0 record. Thompson is 5-4-0 at home despite a strong .930 save percentage through nine contests.

