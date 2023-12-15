Thompson is expected to start at home against Buffalo on Friday, SinBin.vegas reports.

Thompson has a 9-3-3 record, 2.39 GAA and .915 save percentage in 16 outings this campaign. He's won his last three contests while allowing eight goals on 80 shots (.900 save percentage) over that stretch. The Sabres rank 26th offensively this year with 2.83 goals per game.