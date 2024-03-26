Thompson stopped 31 of 32 shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime victory over St. Louis.

Thompson was excellent Monday, blanking the Blues until Brandon Saad tied the game with a goal 14:53 into the third period. However, Thompson would hang on for the win after Jonathan Marchessault netted the winning tally in overtime. The 27-year-old Thompson has been stellar of late, winning his last three starts while holding opponents to a single goal in each outing. Overall, he's 20-12-5 with a .907 save percentage and 2.72 GAA. Jiri Patera figures to start Tuesday in the second leg of a back-to-back -- Thompson will likely be back between the pipes Thursday on the road versus Winnipeg if Adin Hill (undisclosed) remains unavailable.