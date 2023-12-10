Thompson made 19 saves in a 6-1 win over Dallas on Saturday.
To be honest, Thompson was hardly tested Saturday. The only puck that got past him was a rebound by Evgenii Dadonov from below the left circle. Thompson, who has won two straight games, is 3-0-1 with just six goals allowed in his last four starts. It's a good time to have him in your net.
