Thompson (lower body) hasn't resumed skating yet, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Thompson was kept off the ice for a few days last week. He hasn't played since March 23 and is expected to begin the postseason on the shelf. Vegas is projected to dress Jonathan Quick and Laurent Brossoit, who will get the start, in Game 1 versus Winnipeg on Tuesday.
