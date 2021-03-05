Thompson was assigned to AHL Henderson on Thursday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Thompson will go back down to minors to get more opportunities. The 24-year-old has played five AHL games this year, recording a .942 save percentage and a 4-1-0 record.
